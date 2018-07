A High Court in Owerri, the Imo state capital, has stopped the swearing-in of Mr Calistus Ekenze as the new Deputy Governor of the state following the impeachment of Eze Madumere.





The court ruling came in on Tuesday morning just as Ekenze was about to be sworn in.





The Attorney-General of the state, Miletus Nlemadim, informed those gathered for the ceremony about the ruling which halted the process.





Recall that Deputy Governor of Imo state, Eze Madumere was on Monday impeached by the state House of Assembly over alleged gross misconduct.