A High Court in Owerri, the Imo state capital, has stopped the swearing-in of Mr Calistus Ekenze as the new Deputy Governor of the state following the impeachment of Eze Madumere.





The court ruling came in on Tuesday morning just as Ekenze was about to be sworn in.





The Attorney-General of the state, Miletus Nlemadim, informed those gathered for the ceremony about the ruling which halted the process.





Recall that Deputy Governor of Imo state, Eze Madumere was on Monday impeached by the state House of Assembly over alleged gross misconduct.





But the action was in defiance to an order by a state High Court presided over by Justice Ben Iheka on July 30, restraining the legislators and the Chief Judge of the state Justice, Paschal Nnadi, from any further moves regarding the impeachment process, pending the hearing and determination of the matter.