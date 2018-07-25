A Makurdi High Court has sentenced the two surviving kidnappers and murderers of Fr John Adeyi to death by hanging.

Father Adeyi, the Vicar General of Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and Parish Priest of Catholic Church Okpoga, was in 2016 kidnapped by unknown gunmen.





The cleric was later killed and his body dumped in a farm near Otukpa.





However, four of the kidnappers were arrested by A team of the Nigerian police led by ACP Abba Kyari few months after.





In a verdict on Wednesday, the court found the two surviving suspects guilty and handed them death by hanging.





Reacting to the judgment, the family of the late cleric in a statement described the court’s verdict as justice at last.





“Today being 25/07/2018, the kidnappers and murderers of Fr John Adeyi have been convicted and sentenced to death by hanging by a High Court in Makurdi.





“While applauding the judgement and thanking God and all those who made this come true, we must say that today is a sad day to be reminded of the brutal death of our dear Very Rev Fr John Adeyi, PhD.





“It is gratifying, however, to know that the culprits did not go unpunished.





”May the soul of Fr Adeyi continue to rest in perfect peace with his creator.”