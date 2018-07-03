A federal high court in Abuja has dismissed a suit challenging the eligibility of Kayode Fayemi to contest the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state.





Fayemi is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The Action People’s Party (APP) had lodged a suit following the report by a judicial commission of inquiry set up by the state government to probe Fayemi who was governor between 2010 and 2014.





In the report, Fayemi was indicted of misappropriation of state’s funds and was declared unfit to hold any public office.





Subsequently, a white paper released by the government barred him for holding a public office for 10 years.





In the case with suit number FCT/HC/BW/CV/57/2018, APP asked the court to determine whether Fayemi was fit to hold public office after the indictment by the commission.





The APC in the state had, however, asked if Ekiti government was a court of law that would bar Fayemi from holding public office.





In a judgment on Tuesday, Othman Musa, the judge hearing the case, dismissed the suit on the ground that it was without merit.





Quashing the indictment by the commission of inquiry which he described as being biased, Musa declared Fayemi eligible to contest the governorship election, and that his party is at liberty under the law to field him as its candidate.





The judge added that the section 182 (1) (i) of the constitution on which the suit was filed have been deleted in 2011 by the national assembly through the first alteration of the constitution.





Fayemi will take on Kolapo Olusola, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his major contender in the election.