For some, football is just a game and the players are just entertainers whose actions and inactions are enjoyed and criticised and left at that.For some others it is not just a game but a make or break affair which explains why some fight, some inflict injuries on themselves and others simple cry their hearts out over victories and loses and sometimes over which player is better.Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, two great players who hit Russia in their countries colours and who were tipped to make it all the way to the finals where perhaps their rivalry and supremacy will be decided once and for all. Unfortunately both crashed out early from the championship.They have since left Russia for home, unknown to them a couple have gone their separate ways following disagreement over who between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is better.The couple simply identified as Arsen and Lyudmila fell out when he celebrated Argentina’s victory over Nigeria.The wife who would not like to hear anything about Messi was not impressed. According to According to a report in newspaper ‘Argumento I Fakti’, the wife had insisted and repeatedly said that the Portugal international is better and when he could no longer tolerate the wife that was beginning to sound like broken record he packed his things and leftIt was the latest in a series of arguments about football and the relative merits of the world’s two best players.But this time, Arsen decided that the marriage was over and the next morning he filed for divorce at the courts of the city of Chelyabinsk in the Urals.Interestingly Arsen told the newspaper that the couple had fallen in love when they met in a bar whilst watching the 2002 World Cup hosted by Korea/Japan.He said: “Since the beginning of the World Cup, she mocked Messi and said he couldn’t even score a penalty against Iceland.“I could not contain myself and told her what I thought about the vain Ronaldo, the Portuguese national team and all the clubs she likes.“Then I took my belongings and left her forever,” he said with finality.A case of what world cup had joined together, Ronaldo and Messi have put asunder