President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed an Executive Order on the preservation of suspicious assets connected with corruption.The Presidency disclosed this in a message posted on one of its verified Twitter handles, @ AsoRock.Buhari signed the document at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.“President @ MBuhari has just signed a Presidential Executive Order on the Preservation of Suspicious Assets Connected with Corruption at the Council Chambers , State House, Abuja, ” the message read.