 Corruption: President Buhari signs executive order on suspicious assets | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Corruption: President Buhari signs executive order on suspicious assets

4:59 PM 0
A+ A-

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed an Executive Order on the preservation of suspicious assets connected with corruption.


The Presidency disclosed this in a message posted on one of its verified Twitter handles, @ AsoRock.

Buhari signed the document at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“President @ MBuhari has just signed a Presidential Executive Order on the Preservation of Suspicious Assets Connected with Corruption at the Council Chambers , State House, Abuja, ” the message read.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top