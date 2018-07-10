The Peoples Democratic Party has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to speak out on the allegation of the illegal award of oil contracts worth $25bn under his watch.The party lamented that the alleged complicity of the Buhari Presidency coupled with Mr President’s failure to address the reported fraudulent contracts awarded through the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation had allegedly earned the nation a huge embarrassment of being labelled a ‘kleptocracy’ in the international arena.A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Monday, said Nigerians wondered how President Buhari and his handlers felt when they read the new book by a former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell, and a former US Intelligence Community Expert on Nigeria, Matthew Page, where Nigeria was described as “a kleptocracy”, because of the alleged humongous corruption, which the PDP spokesman said, “is festering unchecked, in the Buhari administration.”He added that the new book had further vindicated the stance of the PDP that corruption had skyrocketed under President Buhari.Apart from that, he added that reports by other international bodies, including the United States Department of State, the Amnesty International and Transparency International, which recently declared that corruption had escalated in Nigeria under President Buhari, despite Buhari’s anti-corruption claims, were testimonies of the party’s claim.