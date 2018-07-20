Chris Giwa, the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Thursday announced that the federation’s secretariat, would move to the Sunday Dankaro House at the Abuja National Stadium next week.Giwa, while inspecting the building, told journalists that he was impressed with the facility and the NFF would begin to operate from there henceforth.“I have moved around and have seen that the place is good, so we have no choice but to move in from next week.“We cannot be blessed with a property like this and we allow it to be wasted. By the grace of God, we will begin to move into this place from next week.“It is a good place and it is befitting,” he said.The Dankaro House is located at Package B of the National Stadium in Abuja and was commissioned in 2013 by then Vice-President, Namadi Sambo.