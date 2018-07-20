In order to tackle the dangers posed by malaria in Nigeria, medical experts from Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine China has introduced a new method for the treatment of the disease in the country.At an event held in Lagos, attended by heads of government agencies, experts from China said that the new treatment technique would not only cure malaria but also combat other diseases and ailments wreaking havoc in many parts of Nigeria.While describing Traditional Chinese Medicine as one of the most effective ways of tackling health challenges today, the Deputy Consul General of China in Lagos, Duan Zhongqi, said that they would continue to partner Nigerian authorities in delivering affordable health services to the people through the use of proven traditional therapy.