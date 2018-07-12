 Chelsea sack Antonio Conte as manager | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Chelsea sack Antonio Conte as manager

Chelsea have sacked Italian Antonio Conte as manager, media in Britain and Italy reported on Thursday.


Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis said on Wednesday that the Premier League side were close to securing a deal for former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri to replace Conte.

