Chelsea have reportedly accepted a €75million bid from Manchester United for winger, Willian.Willian has been on a list of transfer targets by United manager, Jose Mourinho for the remaining weeks of the summer window.The Brazilian international worked under the Mourinho during his time at Chelsea.The 29-year-old was also being chased by Barcelona, but the Catalan giants opted out of the deal and have since decided to sign Malcom from Bordeaux.However, TuttoSport, as cited by SportWitness, is reporting that Chelsea have accepted a bid of €75million from Manchester United.