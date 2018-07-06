Premier League giants, Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Roma goalkeeper, Alisson Ramses Becker, known as Alisson, ahead of Real Madrid.Chelsea are in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper as Thibaut Courtois has just a year remaining on his contract and has delayed signing a new deal.Courtois has refused to commit to the West London club during his nation’s World Cup campaign and has repeatedly stressed that his children, who both live in Madrid, will play a large part in the decision over his future.Speaking to reporters about joining Real Madrid after Belgium’s 3-2 victory over Japan in the 2018 World Cup round of 16 clash on Monday evening, Courtois said: “I’m not going to talk about that now.“The only thing I’ve always said is that after the World Cup, I look at everything.“The only thing is that my children are the most important and I’ll make the decision that best suits me for everything.”According to Il Tempo, the Blues have already reached an agreement with Alisson and have established themselves as favorites to sign him.It claims that the 25-year-old would prefer to join Chelsea, rather than stay in Rome, and has been offered a contract worth just under £100,000 a week.It added that Roma’s director of football, Monchi is also ready to sell Alisson and is considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Alphonse Areola as a replacement for the Brazilian international.Alisson is currently with Brazil’s World Cup squad in Russia who are preparing for their quarter-final against Belgium on Friday.