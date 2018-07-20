The 27-year-old had immediately after the World Cup, indicated that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer and suggested that
Madrid remains his preferred destination.
The Belgium captain has just under two years remaining on his contract with Chelsea and has not committed to a new deal with the club.
French sports outlet, Le10 Sport, reports that Madrid have stepped up talks to sign Hazard this week and a ‘first agreement’ has been reached with Chelsea over a £170m deal.
The report claimed that the Spanish giants have already held talks with Hazard’s father about the player’s contract and now negotiations have begun with Chelsea.
