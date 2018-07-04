The trial of abduction kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans for alleged illegal possession of firearms was stalled at an Ikeja High Court on Wednesday.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the stalling of the trial was due to the change of Evans’ defence counsel.Evans has hired one Noel Brown as his new defence counsel after Mr Olukoya Ogungbeje, his former defence counsel, withdrew his legal services on June 13, alleging threat to life.During proceedings, which was a continuation of trial-within-trial, Brown requested an adjournment from the court to enable him to study the case file.“I humbly ask for time to study the documents in the file,” Brown said.The lead state prosecuting counsel, Mr Adebayo Haroun, however, did not raise an objection to Brown’s request.Acceding Brown’s request, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, adjourned the case until October 5 and October 19 for the continuation of trial.Evans, a native of Nnewi in Anambra, and his co-defendant, Victor Aduba, who is a dismissed soldier, are facing a four-count of kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.During the last court proceedings on June 8, Inspector Idowu Haruna, a member of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, narrated how Evans, used Aduba as a decoy during his alleged high-profile criminal activities in Lagos.During the trial, the defence, however, claimed that Evans was coerced to confess to the authorities.Taiwo, therefore, ordered that a trial-within-trial should commence immediately to ascertain the validity of the alleged confessional statements.