The Archbishop of Abuja, Roman Catholic Church, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said that Nigerian bishops have lost confidence in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.He stated that they were hopeful that God would give Nigerians a government that would do the right thing.He spoke to journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on the sidelines of the ordination of Bishop Paul Olawoore as the Bishop of Ilorin Catholic diocese on Friday.He lamented the killings of people in Nigeria, adding that government had not lived up to its constitutional responsibility of securing lives and property in the country.He said, “One life lost is one life too many. It does not matter whether they are Christians, Muslims or nobody. Even one Muslim killed worries me as much as Christians killed. There are various reasons for wanting to kill. We should go to the root of that. That is the job of the government which it is not doing.“This is why we bishops of Nigeria have said we have lost confidence in the present government. We look to God to give us a government that will do the right thing.”The cardinal also urged politicians to avoid desperation and engaging in violence in their quest for political offices.He described the conduct of some politicians in the country as shameful, urging them to retrace their steps.The Catholic Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Bishop Emmanuel Badejo, also lamented the killings in some parts of the country, saying, “We are all looking for peace and we are seeking progress.”