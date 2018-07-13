The Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has called on Christians in Nigeria to do away with denominational differences and work together towards tackling common challenges.Citing lackadaisical attitude rooted in denominational biases and resentment as part of the factors fuelling the killings in the nation, the Chairman of the state chapter of CAN, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, said the unity of Christians would bring about a formidable force to tackle its challenges, especially the killing of Christians.Bamgbola spoke on Wednesday through the Secretary of the chapter, Israel Akinadewo, at Hoare’s Methodist Church, Yaba, at the end of a three-day prayer and fasting programme. The prayer started on Monday, July 9 as directed by the national body of CAN.Akinadewo, who disclosed that Bamgbola was with other CAN state chairmen in Abuja for the national prayer, urged Christians in Lagos not to be complacent because their areas had not witnessed the killings.In his address titled, ‘The ever-dependable power of God”, Akinadewo noted that the killings were not targeted against a particular denomination but against the Church in general, the reason, according to him, why Christians should shun discrimination based on denomination and embrace brotherliness.