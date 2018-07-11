Hunters in the South West zone of the country have called on the national leadership of Fulani herders to call their colleagues in the zone to order so as to avoid bloodshed and strengthen the cordial relationship that exists between them and the Yoruba.The call was made by the President of Soludero Hunters Association of Nigeria, Oba Nureni Ajijola Idris Anabi in Ibadan, Oyo State.He said if they failed to heed the call, the hunters would not sit by and watch their defenceless people being mowed down in their prime.Oba Ajijola warned that “If they fail to heed this advice, any of the Fulani herders we catch causing violence or fanning embers of discord will be arrested and handed over to the police.“They should not mistake our silence or accommodating nature for cowardice or stupidity. It is only that we are being reasonable. We are well grounded. We have undergone all forms of training which have prepared us to quell any riot.” While thanking the Inspector General of police, Mr Ibrahim Idris and the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Odude for all the training, he also cautioned militia groups, one million boys and other violent groups to have a rethink adding that the hunters would not allow them to make the zone theatre of war.He said: “Not quite long, we will have another training session on July 12,13, and 14 that will further equip us on how to combat crime.”Commending the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere and Yoruba Council of Elders for their uncompromising stance against the creation of cattle ranches in the South West, he said: “We can’t allow them to create any cattle ranches here in Yorubaland. Now, that there are no cattle ranches, they are violent and always destroying our farmlands. What happens if they are granted more access?“So, we back the comments of YCE and Afenifere saying there is no land for cattle ranches in the South West.”