The senator representing Kogi west constituency, Dino Melaye, has in a new video, mocked All Progressives Congress, APC, and awash his new found party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP with praises.In his new song titled, ‘Oh! My Home’, Dino who was in the last few months arrested and allegedly assaulted by the Nigerian Police over an alleged involvement and sponsorship of six suspected assassins in Kogi state, danced shaku-shaku to praise PDP and mock APC.Recall that Dino had allegedly announced his defection to PDP and equally participated in the coalition of over 30 political parties that gave birth to CUPP.Watch video below: