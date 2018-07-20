National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus yesterday led the party’s presidential aspirants to Sokoto State on a condolence visit following the attack on Tabbani, Rabah Local Government Area where more than 39 persons died.The delegation included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Governors of Jigawa, Kano and Sokoto states, Suleiman Lamido (Jigawa); Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano) and Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto), as well as former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki.Secondus condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the Netherlands as needless, saying Nigeria was going through serious pains as lives were being lost daily.He said: “The ruling All Progressives Congress-led (APC) government has failed. It is important that Nigerians should look to God for intervention and not the government again.“People now live in perpetual fear because they don’t know where the killing will happen next.”The chairman noted that Nigeria could not give an accurate figure of the death from January till date because what they see daily is blood flowing and bloodletting, which had never happened in the history of the country.“This is why I led these people here to commiserate with you. We know you are in pain and we are in pain too because whatever happens in Sokoto touches across the nation. It is really a sad event,” he noted.Tambuwal said the state had been peaceful until the unfortunate event which displaced about 10,000 people.The governor said the government and security agencies were doing their best to ensure there was no recurrence.