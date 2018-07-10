Some supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari clashed at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Tuesday.





The aggrieved youth were to attend a rally in support of Buhari’s re-election bid but trouble started when souvenirs were being distributed by the organisers.





Some protested that those in charge of the distribution were not fair.





Efforts to restore normalcy did not yield the desired result as they hit at one another with sticks and other dangerous objects.





The melee lasted over two hours.





Dignitaries who attended the rally fled the venue to avoid being caught in the confusion.





The president was at an All Progressives Congress (APC) mega rally in Ekiti when the incident happened.





Buhari led top members of the APC to campaign for Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the APC in the July 14 governorship election.





The last time a similar incident happened at Eagle Square was during the national convention of the APC.





Delegates from Imo state exchanged blows while Buhari was reading his speech at the occasion.