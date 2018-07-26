Members of the House of Representatives from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC have disowned Senator Abu Ibrahim in his allegation that Speaker Yakubu Dogara was part of a plot to impeach President Muhammad Buhari.The members at a press briefing on Thursday told House of Representatives Correspondents that the allegation was a figment of Senator Ibrahim’s imagination.Pledging their unalloyed support to the reelection bid of President Buhari, the members who converged under the aegis of Parliamentary Support Group, PSG, led by Hon. Abdulmumuni Jubril said that Speaker Dogara was with them in the movement.“That’s just his personal opinion. That’s purely a Senate issue”, Hon. Jubril said in response to a question.Recall that Senator Ibrahim, a close ally to President Buhari from Katsina State had in a chat with Journalists in Abuja on Wednesday called for the sacking of the both the Speaker and the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki from the APC, saying they can’t be trusted any longer.He had said ” Saraki and Dogara should resign today or the APC should send them away. They are no longer APC members. The only reason why Saraki and Dogara have not left the APC is that they know that if they leave they will lose their seats.“But we will force them to leave. Left to me, I will recommend to APC to expel them. They are no longer needed in the party. We will be cured of cancer if they leave. Me as Abu Ibrahim, I am asking Saraki and Dogara to leave APC today. I will meet Oshiomhole (Adams) to expel them. Let them leave APC, Saraki and Dogara should leave APC today.”