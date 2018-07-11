Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar says the government of President Muhamadu Buhari is the most corrupt since 1999.





Abubakar, who was the nation’s number two citizen, said this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital, while addressing some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the state secretariat of the party.





He also wondered why officials of the current administration are “not united”.





“What is happening today in our country is in contravention with all our provisions of our constitution. In our federation, we are supposed to have an inclusive government but you know that this federal government is not inclusive,” he said.





“You know that this federal government is not united; you know that this federal government is incompetent; you know that this federal government is more corrupt than any government we have come through since 1999.





“So, let nobody come and deceive you on corruption, they are more corrupt than any government that I know since 1999 and we shall be revealing their level of corruption. Fighting corruption alone is not the only responsibility of government.”





Abubakar, a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also lamented over the high rate of insecurity and unemployment.





“Our unemployment is accelerated high and there have never a time we had more than 11 million people, young people, young women thrown out of job. Today, we have more than 11 million unemployed people,” he said.





“Today, we have witnessed much insecurity in this country. Today, we are witnessing high inflation the APC government has brought to us in this country.”





He also spoke about the coalition to oust the APC, saying the country has not had it this bad in 35 years.





“On Monday, 40 political parties came together to meet themselves to present one candidate for presidential election,” he said.





“The coalition is going to have one candidate for presidential election, one candidate for governor, one candidate for senator, one candidate for house of reps, one candidate for house of assembly, one candidate for party chairman.





”We need this alliance because what I have seen in the last three years is what I have not seen in the last 35 years in this country. Therefore, we are determined, we are united and we are ready to make sure that in the next election whether state or national or federal, we will kick out APC in every state in this country.”