Professor Itse Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has described attempt by eight APC lawmakers to remove Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom on Monday as a joke.





The ongoing crisis in the state house of assembly took a new turn on Monday as eight lawmakers served an impeachment notice on the governor.





Sagay said the lawmakers lacked the number to set off the process of impeachment against a siting governor.





According to Sagay, the lawmakers will first need one-third of the members of the House to sign a document of intention to impeach, which after two weeks must be signed by two thirds of the House.





“Eight out of 30 lawmakers, the number is not enough. They cannot successfully impeach the governor if they don’t increase their number.





“They cannot commence proceedings because they need one third of the members to sign a document of intention to impeach, which after two weeks, must be signed by two thirds of the House. So, presently they are not enough to kick off the process,” he told newsmen on Monday.





Earlier, Governor Ortom, through his Chief Press Secretary, Akase Terver, Ortom said he was still the governor of the state, adding that the lawmakers lacked the constitutional powers to remove him from office.