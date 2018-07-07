President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed the violence in some states on “disgruntled” politicians, promising to fish them out for punishment.





Buhari said this on Friday in Monguno, Borno state, during the closing events of the 2018 Army Day celebrations.





While thanking the armed forces for keeping the country safe, Buhari said some individuals were deliberately instigating violence as a way of seeking relevance.





“There are pockets of violence in several states. Some deliberately instigated by disgruntled politicians who have lost all arguments and are desperate to cause mayhem as a way of seeking relevance. We shall fish them out and punish according to the provisions of the law,” he said.





Making a self-assessment of the administration he has led in the last three years, the president said, “We have worked tirelessly to ensure and preserve the dignity and sanctity of life. When I was sworn in as the president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I promised that this administration would tackle the challenges of insecurity, poor economy and fight corruption.





“We are all witnesses to the fact that our once battered economy as a nation has exited recession and is once again vibrant. Our nation is safe again, thanks to the efforts of our security agencies.”





He also promised to ensure that the Dapchi and Chibok schoolgirls in Boko Haram captivity regain freedom.





“I want to use this opportunity to reassure the world, Nigerians and the families of the remaining kidnapped Chibok girls and Leah Sharebu of the Dapchi School girls that this administration will not relent in our efforts to see that they are all released,” he said.





“I also want to reassure all Nigerians that the issue of farmers and herdsmen clashes is being tackled and all those found culpable would be brought to justice. Let me quickly remind us at this point to always be tolerant, loving and ready to give peace a chance.”





On arrival at the Kinnasara Army barracks in Monguno, Buhari inspected military equipment on display by the 21 specialized corps of the Nigerian Army, and inaugurated the first indigenous Mines Resistant and Ambush Armoured Vehicles (MARAPS).





Before his departure, the president also toured one of largest camps housing internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the town.