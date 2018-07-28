President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday urged his supporters across the country to halt their current campaigns for his re-election.He said such activities at this time could amount to jumping the gun since the Independent National Electoral Commission has timetable for the electoral process.The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said this in a statement made available to journalists.Buhari said he appreciated his supporters’ enthusiasm which he said borne out of their desire to garner support for an administration that is actuated by nothing else, other than service for motherland.He told them that there would be ample opportunity for them to showcase his administration’s achievements and campaign for him when the time comes.The statement read, “It has been observed that some fervent supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari have begun what may be interpreted as political campaigns in their advocacies and advertisements in the mass media.“We appreciate their enthusiasm, borne out of desire to garner support for an administration that is actuated by nothing else, other than service for motherland, but we hereby appeal for patience, so that the game can be played according to the rules.“The Independent National Electoral Commission has a timetable for political campaigns, and we urge committed supporters round the country (and beyond) to be mindful of such.“There will be ample time ahead to trumpet the good works of the Buhari administration, and solicit re-election, all for the good of our country and her people.“While a chronicle of the achievements of the administration is in order now, outright canvasing may amount to jumping the gun. We are an administration committed to due process and scrupulous respect for rules, law and order.“We appreciate our massive supporters nationwide, and urge them to exercise restraint till the race commences officially as stipulated by law.”