The Diocese of Nnewi, Anglican Communion, yesterday said that the intention and subsequent declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019 general elections has continued to trail emotions, ranging from indifference to anger.The Nnewi Diocese therefore asked President Buhari to have a rethink about his second term ambition, saying, “While some political analysts and stalwarts see it as another opportunity to consolidate his achievements, other Nigerians who were grossly injured with his administration describe the re-election bid as a time bomb.”This is contained in the presidential address delivered by Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger and Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, His Grace Most Reverend Godwin Okpala, to the Diocese during the second session of the 8th Synod of Diocese of Nnewi held at St Judes Anglican Church Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra state.Okpala alleged that “the menace of the killer herdsmen suspected to be mainly Fulanis in various parts of Nigeria has continued to pose serious threat to national unity and urgent steps must be taken to address the situation by the Federal Government.“With the dissenting voices to President Buhari’s re-election bid, Nigeria will be sitting on a keg of gun powder due to the hardship his first tenure inflicted on them. The menace of herdsmen in various parts of Nigeria such as North-Central, South-West, South-East and South-South zones has continued to pose serious threats to national unity and if not checked, will destroy Nigeria.“The heinous descent of these herdsmen on villages and farmlands, looting, raping, killing and kidnapping of farmers and other villagers have metamorphosed into frightening trends with use of sophisticated weapons, such as AK47, in place of sticks.”The Archbishop in the Synod,theme, “Forgiveness, the Hallmark of Christian Faith” also said: “To many Nigerians, the killings by herdsmen is seen as a battle between the Jihadists against other ethnic groups in the country, notably the easterners and south westerners.“Approaching it through religion, it is understood to be an attack by Northern Muslim Fulanis against the Christians in the South while politically, it is an attempt for domination and subjugation of the South- erners.”The Nnewi Diocese, therefore called on the Federal Government to use every arsenal at its disposal to prevent the insurgency from resorting to ethno-religious conflict.“The executive and legislative arm of government should be able to come up with laws that should command security operatives to remain apolitical and professionally responsive in the discharge of their constitutional duties,” it said.