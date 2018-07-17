President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the repatriation of Nigerians stranded in Russia after the World Cup.





Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, disclosed this on Monday.





There have been reports of scores of Nigerians who travelled to the country for the World Cup but were unable to leave, having discovered that they were swindled.





Shehu said the president has directed Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs; and Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation, to commence the process of repatriating the Nigerians.





Steve Ugbah, Nigerian ambassador to Russia, also confirmed the development to TheCable.





Ugbah said plans were underway on how the repatriation would be carried out.





He said: “I and the foreign (affairs) minister discussed that earlier today. He went and conferred with the president and the president has agreed to sent a plane, either military or chartered plane, to come and evacuate the stranded Nigerians.





“But we are still waiting for the details of that directive and how to implement it.”





Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos state, reportedly paid for the return tickets of 50 Nigerians stranded in the country.