Femi Falana, an activist lawyer, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to obey the rule of law and order the immediate release of former National Security Adviser, NSA, Sambo Dasuki.





The human rights lawyer said Buhari should release Dasuki having assured the international community of his government’s commitment to respect the rule of law and the sanctity of fundamental freedoms at the domestic and international levels.





In a statement, Falana called on Buhari to release the former NSA on bail “in strict compliance with the orders of the Federal High Court of the Federal Capital Territory and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) court.





The statement reads, “About two years ago, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd) was charged with a treasonable felony at the FCT High Court and money laundering at the Federal High Court.





“Both trial courts admitted the defendant to bail pending trial. Even though the defendant met the stringent bail conditions the federal government refused to release him on bail in a brazen demonstration of official impunity.





“It was at that juncture that the defendant dragged the federal government to the Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to justify his illegal detention.





“In its ruling on the matter, the ECOWAS Court declared the detention of the defendant illegal, null and void, awarded N15 million damages in his favour and ordered the Federal Government to comply with the orders of the Federal High Court and federal capital territory high court by admitting the defendant to bail pending trial forthwith.”