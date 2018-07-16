President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte at his office in The Hague, during his visit to the Netherlands.A video shared on the Twitter handle of Bashir Ahmad, the President’s Personal Assistant, showed the Dutch PM waiting for the arrival of President Buhari.President Buhari is in The Hague to deliver a Keynote address at the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the ICC Rome Statute.See the video below:VIDEO: President @MBuhari meets with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte @MinPres at the PM’s Office in The Hague, 16 July 2018. #PMBinTheHague pic.twitter.com/7NaNLO2qjb— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) July 16, 2018