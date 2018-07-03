Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, says President Muhammadu Buhari is a dedicated nationalist who loves Nigeria more than himself.





According to Abba Anwar, chief press secretary to the governor, Ganduje said this at an event the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the south-east organised for the president in Owerri, capital of Imo state.





The newly elected leaders of the ruling party reportedly attended the event.





“We have in him a true and committed leader. Buhari is a symbol of unity. Buhari loves Nigeria more than the way he loves himself,” Anwar quoted Ganduje as saying.





“He is too much committed to bringing sustainable development to our dear nation. This dinner in his honour is timely and apt.





“Before our dear president came in, we had series of bomb attacks all over the north-east. So also in places like Kano, we had terrible experiences.





“There was a time in Kano when 10 police stations were bombed simultaneously. Over 300 people were killed. We can still remember when there were explosives at Kano Central Mosque, where another set of more than 200 were killed by the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents. But everything is now history. When President Buhari came in now it, is a different story.”





Ganduje said before the emergence of the current administration, the military was in disarray and soldiers were using almost obsolete weapons while there was not much enthusiasm at the time for fighting insurgency then.





“But when Buhari came on board, things were put in good shape. Buhari is absolutely for Nigeria. If we are looking for economic prosperity for the nation, Buhari is the answer. If we are looking for integrity, Buhari is the answer. If we are looking for honesty in the fight against corruption, Buhari is the answer,” he said.





“The convention is a huge success for Nigeria. It is a huge success for democracy. It is a huge success for South-east and a huge success for Imo politics.”





In February, Ganduje promised to deliver five million votes to Buhari in Kano. TheCable fact checked this and found it impossible.





Buhari has never polled up to five million votes from a state in the four consecutive elections he contested. No other candidate has ever polled five million votes from a single state in the history of Nigeria’s elections