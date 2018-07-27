A former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress at the centre as incompetent, visionless, evil and divisive.Lamido, a presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, made the allegations on Thursday when he and his entourage paid a consultation visit to Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson at the Government House, Yenagoa, to solicit his support for his presidential bid.But the Publicity Secretary, APC, Bayelsa State, Mr Doifie Buokoribo, said Lamido’s allegations were baseless, unfounded and unfortunate.Buokoribo said, “During campaigns, people make all kinds of rhetorics. All the adjectives he used to describe our party best describe his party, the PDP. It is left to Nigerians to decides whether his allegations are true or false.“For 16 years when his party (the PDP) was in power in this country, it (PDP) had no redeeming features.”Continuing, Lamido alleged that the APC government thrived on lies, noting that Nigerians now knew better the stuff the party was made of.Lamido stated, “They (the APC) said for 16 years, the PDP under Goodluck Jonathan was only there corrupting, stealing and killing. But today, it is up to us to reflect. Look at it, from 1999 to 2015 was PDP, while from 2015 till today is the APC. Look at it: Are we more united now? Are we richer now? Are we more secure now? Therefore, you can see that the APC is a virus of evil.“They demean the PDP, they blackmail us, they demonise us, using religion, and today, this party (APC) has turned lies as part of governance and they are lying for a purpose. It is a government where there is no focus; it is a government you do not know who is in charge, whether it is President Buhari or the Chief of Staff.“When they blocked the National Assembly for 10 hours and the House was under a siege, the Inspector General of Police said he was not aware. Buhari also said he did not know. So, who do you hold accountable for the siege?“So, Nigerians can see that the government has no vision, no focus, it is incompetent, it is divisive and it is evil. This country belongs to all of us; Nigeria is for all Nigerians.“Today, you can see the impunity in government. The level of theft in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation is unheard of. They loot, they drain and they suck our blood like leeches yet they say we are the thieves.”On his part, Governor Dickson appreciated Lamido’s steadfastness, courage in speaking up when it was the right thing to do, his views and for all he had done for the country and the PDP.He called on Lamido and other contestants to be ready to collaborate at the right time, “beginning from now to see how at the end of the day, when the delegates to the party’s presidential convention would have spoken, that all the leaders would join hands to rescue the country.”