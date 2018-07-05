President Muhammadu Buhari and three governors of the All Progressives Congress are currently holding an emergency meeting inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





State governors in attendance are Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State and Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State.





The meeting is holding barely 24 hours after some aggrieved members of the APC formed a new faction, the Reformed All Progressives Congress, R-APC.





More later…