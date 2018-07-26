The Peoples Democratic Party and the Social Democratic Party have described President Muhammadu Buhari as a common enemy of Nigerians.The spokespersons for both parties stated this at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.They spoke when the National Publicity Secretary of the SDP, Princess Goldba Tolofari, paid a courtesy visit to her counterpart in the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan.Ologbondiyan said, “We have a common enemy; Buhari is the enemy of Nigeria. He’s a common enemy to the SDP and PDP, that is why we are here to rescue the nation.”Tolofari, who said she brought greetings from the SDP Chairman, Chief Olu Falae, added that when Nigerians brought Buhari into power, they thought they were bringing in a messiah that would rescue the nation.Lamenting what she described as the sorry state of the nation, the SDP spokesperson pointed out that other Africa countries had lost respect for Nigeria, adding that, “it beat my imagination that under Buhari’s watch, things are deteriorating.”She added, “They are not democrats, that is why things are deteriorating and we cannot watch and see things going the way they are.“Buhari is the Minister of Petroleum and the whole place stinks of corruption. Graduates are taxi drivers, there is hunger everywhere and that is why our youths are carrying guns with killings everywhere.”She commended Ologbondiyan for giving a voice to alternative views which she said that the Federal Government would rather muffle.She, however, said that working together with Ologbondiyan would help to uproot the common obstacle holding down national growth and development “for our traumatised people and the nation.”Ologbondiyan, on his part, said that it was for the purpose of pushing the government of President Buhari out of power that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the SDP and 37 other parties.He said, “You have said that the problem of Nigeria today is Buhari and we are joining together to push him out. The bloodletting is becoming too much.“The journey from Abuja to Kaduna, which is less than two hours, has become a nightmare and this government is not doing anything about it. That is why we signed the MoU to rescue this country.”The PDP spokesman said that the rescue mission was already on, adding that the result was the mass defection of lawmakers from the All Progressives Congress to the PDP at the National Assembly on Tuesday.He pointed out that President Buhari had failed Nigerians and couldn’t fight Boko Haram, corruption and other vices besieging the nation, adding that the President’s body language encouraged corruption.He cited a case of the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, who was accused of certificate forgery, saying, “we don’t expect her to stay a day longer, but because Buhari’s body language encourages corruption that is why she’s still there. Buhari must be voted out.”But the Presidency has described the claim by the PDP and SDP that Buhari is Nigeria’s common enemy as the most hilarious accusation against the President.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in an interview with one of our correspondents.Shehu described Buhari as the noblest person to preside over Nigeria since independence.The presidential spokesman said, “This is by far the most hilarious accusation against our President.“President Buhari is the noblest person to lead Nigeria since independence.“Unlike some of his predecessors handed to the nation by the Peoples Democratic Party, no one calls him a coward, a psychopath or a thief.”