Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the impeachment notice served on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.





Reports had it that eight members of the State House of Assembly had earlier served the governor an impeachment notice.





But in a swift reaction, the governor, who recently decamped from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said only eight lawmakers lacked the constitutional powers to remove him from office.





Reacting to the impeachment saga, Omokri wondered how a minority can impeach the governor.





In a tweet, the former Presidential aide said the move of a minority trying to impeach a governor was a “magic” allegedly introduced by President Muhammadu Buhari.





He tweeted, “How can 8 Legislators suspend 15 Legislators then serve impeachment notice on Gov Ortom? How can the minority suspend or impeach the majority? That‘s the government magic that Buhari has introduced into Nigeria. They don’t have magic to improve, only to destroy what others built!”