 Buhari in closed door meeting with Saraki, Osinbajo, Governors
» » Buhari in closed door meeting with Saraki, Osinbajo, Governors

Senate President Bukola Saraki is currently in a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.


Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and some governors are also attending the meeting.

It is unclear if the meeting is about the supplementary budget Buhari sent to the national assembly on Wednesday or the reports that Saraki is on his way out of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

More to follow…

