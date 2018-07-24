President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The agenda of the meeting was not made public.The meeting was however held a few hours after news broke that security operatives laid a siege on the residences of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.It also came a day after the police high command again invited Saraki for questioning over the recent Offa robbery.The police had asked Saraki to report on Tuesday at 8am but he had not complied with the directive as of the time the police boss was meeting Buhari.His failure to honour the invitation forced the police to issue a statement threatening to use all legal means to get him.Idris did not speak with State House correspondents after the meeting he had with Buhari.The Presidency has yet to issue a statement on the meeting at the time of filing this report.It is however believed that Idris would have seized the opportunity of the meeting to brief the President on the developments.