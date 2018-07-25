President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, on his 72nd birthday anniversary.





Buhari, in a statement on Tuesday by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant, commended Adamu for his “loyalty and steadfastness in the shared cause of pursuing the betterment of the country”.





He hailed Adamu for ensuring that democracy and development work symbiotically to improve the lives of Nigerians.





The statement added: “As he turns 72, President assures the lawmaker that posterity will be kind in recollecting his many achievements and contributions to national development especially as he consistently advises on the need for a diversified economy driven by agriculture and his relentless advocacy for unity, peace and harmonious co-existence.





“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant Sen. Adamu longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation.”