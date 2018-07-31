The Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress, Buba Galadima, said President Muhammadu Buhari was against forming an alliance with a former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, who had nominated Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as Buhari’s running mate before the 2015 elections.He also said he blocked the Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, from becoming the running mate of Buhari during the build-up to the 2015 Presidential election.Galadima said this during an interview with ‘The Interview’, an Abuja-based monthly magazine.He, however, said he was the one who insisted that he would not sign the correspondence to the Independent National Electoral Commission unless Bakare’s name was removed.Galadima said, “Buhari was the one who was against the alliance with Tinubu and I don’t want to say anything. Let Buhari deny what I have said. I was for it and I organised it and I wrote a memo and even produced a candidate for the Vice-Presidency, this same Osinbajo.“We were a committee of three: Osinbajo, Sule Hamma and me. Sule Hamma promoted the alliance more than anybody else. It was Buhari that refused. Let him deny before us and we will show him. Whenever you see him, ask him why Buba Galadima said he wouldn’t sign INEC’s form with Tunde Bakare’s name.“I don’t want to say much. Buhari cannot challenge all these things we are saying.”The R-APC chairman said his disagreement with the President was based on principles and not selfish interest.He said it was Buhari, who gave out his (Galadima’s) daughter in marriage, adding that his grandson was named after the President.Galadima added, “There are no differences between Buhari and me. My daughter visits him in the Villa. He gave out my daughter in marriage. Her first child was named after him. What we are doing is on the basis of principles.”The R-APC chairman said he would not blame those around the President but only Buhari.He said he would not blame the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, or Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, because the buck stops on the President’s table.Galadima added, “I don’t believe in any inner circle. The buck stops on Buhari’s table. If Buhari says he doesn’t want to see Mamman Daura or Abba Kyari or any other person, they will not spend two seconds in the Villa.“So, if there is any inadequacy or shortcoming, it should be that of the President, not an aide. After all, they can only advise. They can’t force his hand. For example, the Nigerian ambassador was in Israel and was said to have attended the official opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.“And there was this huge outcry by all Nigerians because this is counter to Nigeria’s policy on Israel. Buhari said he would investigate. Now it has been three months. Where is the result of the investigation?”Buhari’s undoing, he said, was responsible for the gale of defections that hit the ruling All Progressives Congress.