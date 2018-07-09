All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole has assured workers that President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to the implementation of a new national minimum wage.He asked workers to disregard anyone, who says the President would not implement the new minimum wage.Oshiomhole, a former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, also said the President would not be part of any act that tends to undermine the gains that workers have achieved over the years.Oshiomhole, who spoke while receiving a delegation of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) led by its President, Comrade Bobboi Kaigama, at the APC National secretariat, said he was proud of his labour background since the trade union prepared him for the position he is occupying today.He added that he would, therefore, consider the trade union movement as his first and primary constituency.He told them to ignore any voice within the APC family that tends to suggest that the Buhari administration would superintend over abolition of the National Minimum Wage, saying that would be the wishful thinking of such individual.Accompanied on the visit by the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the TUC delegation include Olusoji Salako (1st Deputy President), Francis Olabode Johnson (2nd Deputy President), Oyinkan Olasanoye (Chairman of TUC Women Commission), Quadri Olaleye (National Treasurer), Musa Lawal (Secretary-General) and Salihu Anka (Asst. Secretary-General).Oshiomhole said: “The trade union movement and the working class represent part of the constituency that President Buhari believes in. That is why on occasions like this, I can safely assure the TUC and NLC that if you hear any voice within the APC family talking in a way as to suggest that President Buhari’s government will superintend over abolition of the National Minimum Wage that will be the individual’s wishful thinking. President Muhammadu Buhari will not dismantle any of the gains that the working class has achieved over the years.“One of which is the idea of a National Minimum Wage to provide a social club below which no Nigerian workers should be engaged. I think there is no better evidence of this than the fact that even at a time many people were calling for the abolition of the National Minimum Wage, President Buhari decided to set up a panel to review upward the existing National Minimum Wage. As they say, action speaks louder than words.”The APC National Chairman expressed his resolve to use his position to influence government policies in a way that it will benefit the Nigerian worker.Oshiomhole also said Buhari remained committed to worker’s welfare, the fight against corruption and the unity of the country, despite resistance from a section of the political elite.He said: “My understanding of the Nigerian condition is deepened by the fact that I had the opportunity as a factory worker and an industrial union leader and later as President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). I am very proud when people acknowledge that what qualifies me for the present position is the rich trade union background, where I was able to manage a pan-Nigeria institution and mobilise the people for a good course without recourse to ethnic, religious and primordial sentiments.“That is the challenge of the political class today because many are still afflicted by these primordial sentiments. I am very proud of those values that I had to imbibe as a union leader. I know the struggles that we waged together.”