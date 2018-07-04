Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has admitted that the APC-led Federal Government can’t fix Nigeria’s problems in three years.





The former Edo State Governor said the APC-led government can’t resolve the problems created by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 16 years.





He said this during the APC South East Mega Rally in Owerri, the Imo State capital, yesterday.





Oshiomhole, however, admitted that all was not well in Nigeria.





According to him, “Those who have spoken before me have spoken concerning all the initiatives and infrastructural projects that are going on in this part of the country.





“This is not to say everything is now fine. It is a journey. We cannot fix in three years what PDP didn’t do in sixteen years.









“What they didn’t fix in 16 years, they said we should have fixed it in three years. And then they said we should stop the blame game.





“If President Buhari is doing what he is doing in the southeast right now, he will certainly do more in 2019.”