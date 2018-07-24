A non-governmental organisation, Advocacy for Advancement of Peace and Harmony in Africa Initiative (ADAPHAI) has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent turn of political events in Nigeria, saying that the President’s action and inaction were becoming threat to democracy.





The group, while speaking with journalists on Tuesday through his National Coordinator, Comrade Sulaimon Suberu, on the reported siege by security operatives at the residences of two principal officers of the National Assembly, namely: Senate President Bukola Saraki and Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, said the President was becoming “dangerously desperate”.





Suberu asserted that the outright clampdown on seeming political enemies by the presidency is totally inimical to democratic principles and against ideal democratic norm, calling for caution.





He opined that the rate at which “President Buhari and his foot soldiers were going about the 2019 ambition of the President was heating up the polity unnecessarily”.





ADAPHAI said, “The present political intricacies playing out in Nigeria is a bad omen to say the least, it poses a serious threat to survival of Nigeria as a corporate entity and the indivisibility of our sovereignty.





“As peace advocacy group, the trend of killings by Fulani Marauders, coupled with alleged complicity by security agents remain a profound concern to us.





“The humanitarian crisis presently engulfed the North East and Middle belt has made our country more vulnerable than ever in history.





“Despite this huge security challenges, we were taken aback by the pattern of security deployment during Ekiti election, where over hundred of thousands security agents were on ground to monitor an election in a state with just 16 local governments, while such security arrangement could not be deployed to those volatile areas.





“It became more worrisome when the presidency reacted to the All Progressives Congress’ victory at the poll as if a war had been won.





“The latest, which is the power struggle between the Senate and the Presidency, apparently because of the 2019 general election is indeed unimaginable.”





Suberu went on to call on international community to intervene and save Nigeria from impending danger.





He explained that the status of Nigeria in Africa makes every issue in the country a source of concern for every conscious individual in the continent and beyond.