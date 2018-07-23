The Reformed-All Progressives Congress (rAPC) has said it is too late for President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the party to start making peace and reconciliation moves to stop their defection from the ruling APC.

The rAPC, made this known in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kassim Afegbua, on Sunday.





“Just to make the point that it is too late in the day; the train has left the station. Leopards cannot change their spots no matter how much one tries to tame them.





“They are now pleading, ready to submit to all demands. Who does not know that won’t work because examples have shown that political agreements are often observed in the breach,” he said.





The R-APC said the Buhari administration was not good at fulfilling promises as it is yet to fulfill its promises made in 2015.





“This government is never a promise keeper and some of the promises contained in the manifestos of the APC have been jettisoned.





“The President, who has held himself in the inner sanctuary of the Presidential Villa is all of a sudden, opening his doors to one meeting or the other all in the name of re-election,” the faction said.





The APC faction, in its statement, said despite the initial haughtiness of party leaders, it is surprised the president and the party are now pleading with its leaders to stay with the party.





“We, members of the R-APC, find it very amusing that those who boasted that they won’t lose sleep over our altruistic action, have been hopping from door to door pleading with our members not to leave by dangling juicy carrots and promising them heaven and earth.





“Such level of double standard is the reason why the R-APC was birthed in the first place because the leadership is not one that keeps promises and it’s the reason why no one should take the APC seriously.”