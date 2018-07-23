The Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) has criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by President Muhammadu Buhari, over how they treated the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Tonight yesterday, R-APC spokesman, Kassim Afegbua, regretted Saraki’s travails since his trial began at the Code of Conduct Tribunal that lasted for three years.“Bukola Saraki, the Senate President is a strong political player. And he was part and parcel of those who ensured that this government came on stream in 2015,” he said on Sunday night.“He was abandoned in the cold, he was criminalized, he was disgraced, he was ridiculed. In fact, they called him all manners of names. As soon as he got the verdict of the Supreme Court saying that his trial was no substance, he suddenly became a bride.“All the present people who are going to meet him were all sitting down maintaining some conspiratorial silence at that period. They were waiting for the sledgehammer to fall on him,” Afegbua said.Afegbua’s comments came two weeks after the Supreme Court discharged Saraki, of the remaining three charges against him in the case of false declaration of assets.