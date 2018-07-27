The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the Buhari presidency as a “citadel of liars where deceptive lies are churned out daily to beguile Nigerians.”The party stated this while reacting to a Presidency statement credited to the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, that members of the National Assembly, who defected to the PDP on Tuesday have agreed to work for the re-election of Buhari in the 2019 election.Dispelling the submission, the PDP said the Buhari presidency has become very jittery over its imminent loss of the 2019 election that it now recourse to bare-faced lies and childish blackmail. In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party noted that those who left the APC did so in protest against the leadership of the country under President Buhari in the past three years.“Those who left the APC are no longer prepared to continue living a lie that everything is okay with our nation, whereas under the leadership of President Buhari, the drift towards anarchy as well as the indices of a failing state are very manifest.“The PDP finds it ludicrous that the Presidency can sit back and claim that compatriots who have seen ahead that President Buhari is taking our nation to nowhere will turn around and contemplate casting their votes for him in 2019,” the statement read in part.