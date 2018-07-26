Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, has alleged that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has killed more Igbo people more than any other government since the civil war.





He raised the allegation while addressing members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Mba, Abia State and was contained in a video he shared via his Twitter page.





Addressing PDP members, the former Minister also accused the Buhari-led Federal Government of enslaving Nigerians and perceived political oppositions.





He urged both the South East and South West to join forces to fight against what he termed “oppression” of Nigerians by the current government.





According to Fani-Kayode, “We have chosen to stand against an evil man who happens to be our President, Muhammadu Buhari, who presides over what I consider an evil party.





“Yoruba and Igbo are one and that is why I stand before you today and I say to you where it appears that hope has been lost to oppression, particularly from the South and Middle belt, hope is not lost. It is rising and in our unity and collective strength we will break the bounds and shatter the irons of oppression.





“We will take over power from those that want to enslave us. APC is a vessel that wants to enslave us. They shame, humiliate those they consider to be their detractors and enemies in the name of ethnic Fulani domination and in the name of hate.





“I tell you, Buhari’s administration has killed more Igbo people than any other government since the civil war, check the facts, do the homework, I’m speaking like a historian, is this not enough?”