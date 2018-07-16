Mr. Usman Bawa, aide to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has, Monday, dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC party.Bawa who, in a letter dated July 14, conveyed his resignation to the All Progressives Congress, APC, party chairman in his local government.He was appointed by Dogara in 2015 as the Special Adviser to the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Special‎ Duties and was also a member of the House of Representatives where he represented Kaduna North Local Government Area at the ‎National Assembly.His letter reads thus:“I write to convey my decision to resign as a member of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) following consultations with my teaming supporters.“The decision has become imperative to enable me to pursue other courses of life. I seize this ‎opportunity to express my appreciation to the executives and members of APC for their support during my stint with the party,” he said.