The Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has arrived Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, for official and pro-Nigeria engagements.

Wike is accompanied by Senator George Sekibo, Senator Adawari Pepple and the member Representing Tai/Eleme/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, Dr Barry Mpigi.





He is attending a meeting in Kwara state with his Benue counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom who recently announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress, APC, for a yet-to-be-determined political party.





The two governors are attending a meeting with Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.