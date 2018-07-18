The Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has arrived Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, for official and pro-Nigeria engagements.

Wike is accompanied by Senator George Sekibo, Senator Adawari Pepple and the member Representing Tai/Eleme/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, Dr Barry Mpigi.





He is attending a meeting in Kwara state with his Benue counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom who recently announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress, APC, for a yet-to-be-determined political party.





The two governors are attending a meeting with Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.





Recall that the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, who had earlier visited Wike in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was yesterday welcomed in Ilorin, Kwara state, by a mammoth crowd on his first visit to the State after his vindication by the Supreme Court over false assets declaration charges.