West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, yesterday, in Lagos with 49.98 per cent obtained five credits in English Language and Mathematics.Speaking at WAEC national office in Lagos, Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said: “786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.”In 2016, the total percentage of candidates that had five credits and above in English Language and Mathematics were 52.97%, while in 2017, it was 59.22% .He acknowledged that there are cases of examination malpractice, but declined to give the statistics, noting that it was minimal. He said: “A total of 1,578,846 candidates registered for the examination from 17,886 recognised secondary schools in Nigeria, adding, Out of the registered candidates, 1,572,396 candidates sat the examination.According to him, out of the total number of candidates that sat for examination in Nigeria, 1,470,338 candidates, representing 93.51% have their results fully processed and released. While 102,058 candidates representing 6.49% have a few of their subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to the candidates in the course of registration or writing the examination.“Such errors are being corrected by the Council to enable the affected candidates get their results fully processed and released subsequently, he said.In the breakdown of the results, the HNO said: “1,213,244 candidates representing 76.84% obtained credits and above in a minimum of any five subjects (I. e with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.“858,424 candidates representing 54.59% obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language but without Mathematics.“786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.“In this category were 389,655 male and 396,361 female, representing 47.32% and 52.92% respectively. ”He added: ” Candidates who sat the examination and who have fulfilled their financial obligations to the Council are free to check the details of their performance on the Council’s results website: www.waecdirect.org.”He explained that the result checker pin and serial number needed by candidates to check results online are contained on candidate’s smart identity card used during the conduct of the examination.“Certificates of candidates whose results have been fully processed and released will be ready in 90 days from today, he said.