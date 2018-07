The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, drove himself into the National Assembly complex in a rickety private vehicle.





It was gathered that Saraki was not in the vehicle when a detachment of security operatives blocked his convoy at his Apo residence.





The security operatives had aimed at preventing them from leaving the house.





Saraki reportedly sensed a sinister move by the opposing camp, at the National and decided to outsmart them by quickly sneaking into the National Assembly with a vehicle he drove.





We also gathered that Saraki had also perfected his plans to announce his defection from the All Progressives Congress, APC, today and adjourn the plenary sine dine.