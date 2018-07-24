President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, is leading senators to the Apo Legislative Quarters residence of Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, whose house has been under a siege by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and men of the Nigeria Police.
Saraki had told lawmakers at the plenary that a solidarity visit would be paid to Ekweremadu.
