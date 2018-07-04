To this end, the adhoc committee is expected to dig out all recoveries made and mode of payments, how the money was disbursed and report back to the House within the next six weeks.
This development was sequel to a motion under matters of public importance entitled: ‘Urgent Need To Stop The Federal Government From Expending The Last Tranche Of The Abacha Loot Or Any Recovered Loot At All Without Parliamentary Approval’, promoted by Rep Sunday Karimi, PDP, Kogi.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.